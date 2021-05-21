Germany Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Germany’s Euro 2020 fixtures kick off against France in Munich on June 15 in a clash between the last two World Cup winners.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Germany Euro 2020 fixtures

June 15: France, 8pm

June 19: Portugal, 5pm

June 23: Hungary 8pm

Three-time European champions Germany will be hoping to give manager Joachim Low a memorable send-off this summer, but they face a daunting task in the tournament’s group of death.

Low announced in March that he will step down as boss of the national team after the tournament, a position he has held since 2006.

He led Germany to World Cup glory in 2014 but is yet to win the Euros, and his side suffered a semi-final defeat to France in 2016.

Germany suffered a shock group stage exit in their last major tournament appearance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but finished top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group ahead of the Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Belarus and Estonia.

The Germans have the added bonus of home advantage for all their group games, but face a difficult opening game against world champions France in Munich on June 15.

Next they welcome Portugal to Bavaria on June 19, before a clash with Hungary on June 23.

If Germany finish top of Group F, they will meet the third-placed team from Group A, B or C in Bucharest in the Last-16.

Should they come second, a battle with the winner of Group D awaits: England, Croatia, Scotland or Czech Republic.

Germany could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.