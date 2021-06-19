Hungary v France live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Hungary v France live stream, BBC, Saturday 19 June, 2pm BST

France will be looking to make it six points from six when they lock horns with Hungary on Saturday afternoon.

Didier Dechamps’ side got their Euro 2020 campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 defeat of Germany in the first round of fixtures. A Mats Hummels own goal was the difference between the two teams in Munich, with the excellent Paul Pogba in effect creating the goal with his fine pass to Lucas Hernandez.

France contained Germany for the remainder of the game and had two goals chalked off for narrow offside decisions. After just one game the world champions are within touching distance of a place in the round of 16.

It is widely acknowledged that les Bleus have the strongest squad and starting XI at Euro 2020. There will always be some who are disappointed that such a star-studded side does not produce more entertaining, attacking football, but Deschamps’ will once again have felt the result against Germany justified his approach.

France sat back after taking the lead and then unleashed Kylian Mbappe on the counter-attack, but they will probably retain a more proactive, front-foot game plan this weekend.

Hungary suffered a 3-0 defeat by Portugal last time out, but that scoreline did not tell the full story of the game. Fernando Santos’ side only opened the scoring in the 84th minute via a deflected Raphael Guerriero strike, and up to that point they had been underwhelming. The floodgates opened late on as Hungary grew mentally and physically tired, but Marco Rossi will have been proud of his team’s display.

Still, the result leaves Hungary with a mountain to climb already; they will probably need to avoid defeat by France to have a chance of reaching the knockout phase. Despite their promising performance against Portugal, victory here will be a tall order.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST and game is being shown on BBC One/BBC iPlayer. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Hungary v France live stream from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for any Euro 2020 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch Harry Kane's in-swinging corners without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live by the BBC and ITV.

The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games.

ESPN and ABC are the Euro 2020 rights holders. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website.

Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV.

It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - and you can take up a FREE FuboTV trial offer.

Another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch a Euro 2020 live stream on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports.

Better still, these channels will let you watch matches online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone.

Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month.

And don't forget that a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada during the tournament.

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament.

Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal - scroll up for more information.

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use a VPN as outlined above.