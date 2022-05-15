Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Sunday 15 May, 2pm BST

Leeds will be looking to boost their survival hopes when Brighton visit Elland Road on Sunday.

With just two rounds of fixtures remaining, the Whites occupy the third and final relegation place. Everton’s recent revival has seen them move two points clear of trouble, and while the Toffees are not out of the woods yet, they do have some momentum behind them and have played one fewer game than Jesse Marsch’s side.

Burnley also have a game in hand on Leeds. The two teams are level on points going into the weekend, but the latter’s markedly inferior goal difference means it is they who sit 18th. Leeds have scored more goals than each of the two teams above them as well as the two teams below, but a dreadful defensive record – their backline has been beached on 77 occasions – has left Leeds in a precarious position.

Brighton have no such worries as the finish line comes into view. In fact, this could end up being their greatest ever top-flight season: the Seagulls have never finished in the top half of the Premier League or First Division before. They sit ninth ahead of their trip to Yorkshire, where a win could see them move level on points with Wolves in eighth.

Leeds will have to make do without Luke Ayling and Daniel James, with both players set to miss the remainder of the season after being sent off in games against Arsenal and Chelsea respectively. Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Crysencio Summerville are all out, but Jack Harrison should be fit and Patrick Bamford could be named among the substitutes.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Enock Mwepu, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento as they seek a third consecutive victory in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 15 May. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you're not in New Zealand.

