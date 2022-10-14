Leicester v Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Saturday 15 October, 12.30pm BST

Looking for a Leicester v Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered.

Leicester City can climb off the foot of the Premier League table and out of the bottom three with a win against a Crystal Palace side at risk of being dragged towards the drop zone.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have had a miserable start to the season, but finally recorded their first Premier League victory at the eighth attempt at the start of the month.

The Foxes hammered second-bottom Nottingham Forest 4-0 in their last home outing, but followed that up with a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth last time out.

Rock-bottom Leicester have picked up just four points from nine games and desperately need to start building their tally if they are to avoid a relegation scrap.

Palace got back to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United.

It was much-needed after a four-match winless run, but Patrick Vieira’s men are still just three points above the bottom three.

Leicester won this fixture 2-1 last season thanks to Ademola Lookman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall goals, while the game at Selhurst Park ended in a 2-2 draw.

Timothy Castagne and Nampalys Mendy are injury doubts for Leicester, while Wilfried Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand will miss out.

Palace’s injury list features James McArthur, Nathaniel Clyne, Jack Butland, Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards.

Form

Leicester: LWLLL

Crystal Palace: WLDDL

Referee

Andrew Madley will be the referee for Leicester City v Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Leicester City v Crystal Palace will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Other games

Leicester City v Crystal Palace is the lunch-time kick-off on Saturday and will be followed by three more Premier League games.

Fulham v Bournemouth and Wolves v Nottingham Forest are the 3pm games, before Tottenham host Everton at 5.30pm.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 15 October and it is being shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

