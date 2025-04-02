Line-up quiz! Can you name Leicester City's starting XI from their 5-2 win over Manchester City in 2020?

Two former champions battled it out at the Etihad Stadium in this seven-goal Premier League classic

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Manchester, England.
Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates after scoring against Leicester (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The delayed start of the 2020/21 season delivered an early spectacular at an empty Etihad Stadium, where Leicester City ran out 5-2 winners.

Brendan Rodgers' team became the first Foxes side to start a top-flight season with three consecutive wins and the first to score five past Manchester City at home since 2003.

They meet again this evening with Leicester heading for relegation under Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

But for now, we want you to name Rodgers' starting XI from the high-scoring meeting in September 2020.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

