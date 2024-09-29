Line-up quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up that beat Tottenham Hotspur in 2001?

Time for another football quiz – this one is asking you to name Manchester United's line-up from a classic clash against Tottenham.

As team talks go… 'Lads, it's Tottenham', is up there with the best of them.

And our Manchester United quiz is taking us back to that famous afternoon where Sir Alex Ferguson's United dug themselves out of a 3-0 half-time hole to win 5-3 against Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

This Premier League quiz is simple: name every player in the Red Devils' starting line-up that day. Not need to guess the subs.

As ever on these line-up quizzes, there's no time limit don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates.

Remember, you can sign into Kwizly for a clue, too. Just press the 'hint' button and we'll give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.

How many can you name?

