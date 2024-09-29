Line-up quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up that beat Tottenham Hotspur in 2001?

We're taking you back to 2001 for a memorable Premier League comeback in our latest line-up quiz

Time for another football quiz – this one is asking you to name Manchester United's line-up from a classic clash against Tottenham.

As team talks go… 'Lads, it's Tottenham', is up there with the best of them.

