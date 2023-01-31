Tottenham TERMINATE the contract of Matt Doherty

Tottenham Hotspur have terminated Matt Doherty's contract in a shock last-minute move to get the player to Atletico Madrid.

Spurs are looking like signing Pedro Porro before the end of the window and part of that has relied on players leaving. Djed Spence (opens in new tab) has gone on loan to Rennes to increase the chances of Spurs getting Porro over the line, with Doherty expected to follow.

But it's not a loan – with Tottenham terminating his contract in order to get him off the books.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has desired a new right-back all month (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, the Lilywhites have cancelled the rest of his contract in order to force the move because of loan restrictions.

Tottenham have too many players out on loan to push through another to Atletico – and with Doherty wanting to go, Spurs have waived the rest of his deal.

Tottenham fans have been vocal in recent weeks over the direction of the club and the lack of investment from the board, with plenty of protests about the board. The move for Porro was thought to be off at one point, too, with Spurs perhaps feeling pressure to push through this move as a priority for Antonio Conte.

It was originally thought that the north Londoners would not have more than around £30 million in total to spend this month – but Porro is thought to cost £10m more than that.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has come under scrutiny of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Porro signing will likely do little to ease fan unrest towards chairman Daniel Levy, Porro could be a big factor in helping Tottenham to make the top four.

Porro is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

