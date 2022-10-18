Liverpool vs West Ham United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Liverpool vs West Ham United live stream and match preview, Wednesday 19 October, 7.30pm BST

Looking for an Liverpool vs West Ham United live stream? We've got you covered.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Manchester City (opens in new tab) on Sunday. Liverpool (opens in new tab) will hope that defeating the Premier League champions is the spark that they needed to kick-start their campaign after a slow start.

The match was not without controversy, with City having a goal chalked off after Erling Haaland was adjudged to have fouled Fabinho before Phil Foden forced the ball home. But Liverpool were worthy winners on the balance of play, as Pep Guardiola's men lost control of the game in the second half.

Mohamed Salah was the match-winner for the Reds, for whom James Milner and Joe Gomez also shone. All three players have either been below their best or written off at the start of 2022/23, so Klopp will have been delighted to see each of the trio turn in an impressive performance.

West Ham (opens in new tab) drew 1-1 with Southampton (opens in new tab) last time out, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games. David Moyes' men are beginning to climb the table after an uptick in form, but they remain outside the top half for now.

Anfield has not been a particularly happy hunting ground for the Hammers in recent years: they have not beaten Liverpool in front of their own fans since August 2015, when Brendan Rodgers was still in charge of the Reds.

Liverpool will have to make do without Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet, but Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma could be available.

Form

Liverpool: WLDDW

West Ham United: DWWLL

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Liverpool vs West Ham United.

Stadium

Liverpool vs West Ham United live stream will be played at Anfield.

Other games

Bournemouth vs Southampton, Liverpool vs West Ham United and Brentford vs Chelsea will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 19 October and it is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.