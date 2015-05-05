In the mag: Harry Kane exclusive! Miracle of Istanbul! 10 years of the Glazers!

Our cover star this month is English football’s man of the moment: the boy wonder, the 30-goal hero, the world’s most in-demand Englishman, Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur youngster sits down with FFT to discuss his journey from Ridgeway Rovers youth team player to the Premier League’s newest superstar, and we hear from those who know him best.

We go One-on-One with former Ajax, Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn, West Ham and Orlando Pirates striker Benni McCarthy, who fields your questions on subjects ranging from Cape Town’s gangster league to Jose Mourinho’s team-talks and Amsterdam’s red-light district. “I love haggis and eat it all the time,” he tells FFT. But does he realise what it’s made of?! Find out that, as well as his thoughts on Mourinho, Allardyce, Karren Brady and more, in a frank and revealing interview with South Africa’s top goalscorer.

This May marks the 10-year anniversary of Liverpool’s famous fifth European Cup triumph in Istanbul. We look back, as Liverpool supporters share their memories of Wacky Races and upsetting Silvio Berlusconi, while Milan fans reluctantly recall a night they probably wish never happened.

Plus players, fans and experts assess 10 years of American ownership at Manchester United. The 'Glazer decade' has seen United win nine major trophies on the pitch and go up in value off it. But at what cost?

Elsewhere, we head to Sunderland for an early-season ding-dong in the Women’s Super League, as the Lady Black Cats take on Manchester City Women with the league’s popularity continuing to grow. Want to know which of the ladies is described as “Vinnie Jones crossed with Dennis Wise”? You know the drill.

And have you ever wanted to know how footballers spend their millions? FFT scours the nation to chat to a variety of businesses serving the needs of the game’s stars, talking to car dealers, personal shoppers, jewellers and others whose job it is to keep players’ every materialistic caprice satisfied (while earning a nice bit of corn, too). Find out how many cars Stewart Downing has bought in the last 10 years...

In Upfront we’ve got the top 10 feuds - including why Alan Shearer and Keith Gillespie got into a tiff over some cutlery - the all-time Superhero XI, everything you need to know about the UEFA Regions’ Cup and a chat with former Porto, Barcelona, Chelsea and Fluminense midfielder Deco about his career.

Planet Football features a chat with Lord Bendtner on sacrifices, The Killing and Danish women. We also look at Milan, New York City FC, China’s plans for world domination and an Indian in Bulgaria.

Performance, meanwhile, includes tips from James Milner, an Aaron Ramsey masterclass and a three-step guide to avoiding a hangover at your Sunday League end-of-season party. You’ll thank us in the morning.

