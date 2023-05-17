Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League semi-final match

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream and match preview, Wednesday May 17, 8pm BST

Looking for a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. Real Madrid vs Manchester City is on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK and on free-to-air RTE (opens in new tab) in Ireland. Away from home for the game? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

This tie is finely poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid.

Manchester City will feel they have the better chance to progress with home advantage on their side – but Pep Guardiola's side will remember all too well having a 2-1 lead at this stage of the competition against the same team a year ago, only for Los Blancos to make it to the final.

This is all familiar territory for Real Madrid, of course. Barcelona may have won La Liga at the weekend, but domestic titles have been (relatively) few for Madrid over the last decade, while they have made winning Champions Leagues look easy – five of the last nine have gone their way.

For this game, they will be putting their hopes on a combination of an old guard well versed in big occasions, such as Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, and the next generation of stars, such as Vinicius Jr, who excelled in the first leg. They will also be hoping that they can keep Erling Haaland as quiet as they did a week ago...

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Rodri is not an injury concern for Manchester City, despite his substitution at the weekend, while Nathan Ake may be available for selection after his hamstring injury.

Eder Militao returns from suspension for Real Madrid, and Ferland Mendy is back after injury, though Eduardo Camavinga limped off in this weekend's game.

Form

Manchester City: WDWWW

Real Madrid: WDWLW

Referee

Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the referee for Real Madrid vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Real Madrid kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday May 17 in the UK and Ireland. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab), as well as RTE 1 (opens in new tab) in the Republic of Ireland.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

