Manchester United vs West Ham United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Manchester United vs West Ham United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United (opens in new tab) vs West Ham United (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs West Ham United is on ITV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Fresh from ending their six-year trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup, Manchester United will look to take a step closer to more silverware as they host West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It's a third home tie of this season's competition for United, who have made light work of Everton (opens in new tab) and Reading so far – beating both 3-1. Under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils are one of the form teams in Europe right now and firm favourites to reach an eighth FA Cup quarter-final in nine years.

By contrast, this is West Ham's third away FA Cup tie of 2022/23. David Moyes' men have dispatched fellow Premier League side Brentford (opens in new tab) and third-tier Derby County to reach this stage, but the Hammers – three-time winners – haven't advanced to the last eight since 2016.

Kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Other than Donny van de Beek – who's out for the season – United look set to remain without only Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial, although the latter has returned to training following a hip injury.

For West Ham, Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet are still sidelined; Vladimir Coufal is doubtful, as is Lukasz Fabianiski after coming off with an eye injury in Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab).

Form

United's 2-0 victory over Newcastle (opens in new tab) at Wembley on Sunday was their third in a row in all competitions – and their 17th in their last 21 games. Their sole defeat during that run came in last month's 3-2 thriller at Premier League leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab), who they sit two places and eight points behind in the table.

After three games without a win, West Ham came roaring back in stunning style as they thrashed Forest 4-0 at home on Saturday. The Hammers lie 16th and just two points above the Premier League bottom three, although they have lost only two of their last nine in all competitions.

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Manchester United vs West Ham United.

Stadium

Manchester United vs West Ham United will be played at 74,310-capacity Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs West Ham United kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 1 March in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV and ITVX (STV and STV Player in Scotland).

In the US, kick-off time is 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.