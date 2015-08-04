Meet the new boys: 15 foreign Premier League arrivals you need to know about

There's still four weeks left before the transfer window slams shut, but Premier League clubs have still done their best to raid Europe's other top leagues as they aim to bolster their ranks before the big kick-off on Saturday.

While the high-profile additions of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Roberto Firmino have stolen headlines, plenty of clubs from outside the top six have also made some astute signings from overseas. Get used to seeing their names over the next 10 months...

Dimitri Payet (West Ham)

An integral member of Marcelo Bielsa’s thrill-a-minute Marseille side, Payet was one of the most impressive players in Ligue 1 last term - indeed, he created more chances than anyone in Europe's major leagues.

A versatile forward who is comfortable in any number of attacking positions, Payet is likely to be deployed as a central No.10 by new West Ham manager Slaven Bilic this term.

That will excite the likes of Diafra Sakho, Andy Carroll and Enner Valencia, strikers who will all hope to benefit from the ammunition Payet regularly provided for Andre-Pierre Gignac at Marseille.

A superb return of 17 assists in 36 league games in 2014/15 demonstrated his creative capabilities, with the Hammers hoping that the team’s setup will also allow him to chip in with a few goals of his own.

With a European adventure still in motion for the first time in nine years, Payet is precisely the type of player who will ensure they don't look out of place.

Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa)

All too often players are classed as the best of their generation, but for the likes of Paul Pogba, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Kurt Zouma the hype is justifiable. Fellow Frenchman Veretout, still only 22 years old, has had to grow up very quickly. A transfer embargo meant FC Nantes were unable to sign anyone new for the past two summers, and in that time the central midfielder blossomed into a true leader for Les Canaris.

Adept at both the No.8 box-to-box role and as a classic No.10, Veretout is often quiet and unassuming, but is capable of bursting forward to either create chances or look to finish them on his right foot. Boasting strong vision and technical ability to pick a pinpoint pass, he's also not afraid to put his body into a challenge.

It will take some time to adjust to the pace and power of the Premier League, but in his young career he has yet to face a challenge he hasn’t conquered.

Veretout words: Andrew Gibney

Joselu (Stoke)

The days when Stoke were considered an old-fashioned and backwards club are long gone. The likes of Bojan Krkic, Marco van Ginkel, Marc Muniesa and Moha El Ouriachi currently ply their trade at the Britannia Stadium, which will be aiming to host European football again at some stage in the coming years.

Spanish striker Joselu is one of the Potters’ newest recruits, the 25-year-old – who played twice for Real Madrid between 2010 and 2012 – signing from Hannover for £5.5m. Standing at 6ft 3in, Joselu is a powerful presence and strong in the air, as well as being technically proficient on the ground and excellent at bringing others into play. He has yet to reach double figures in a league season, but Joselu’s all-round contributions make him a good signing as Stoke look to increase their strength in depth.

Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle)

Manchester United new boy Memphis Depay attracted most of the attention during PSV’s title triumph last season, but skipper Wijnaldum was arguably just as valuable to Phillip Cocu’s Eredivisie-winning side.

An all-round midfielder who is strong both defensively and offensively, Wijnaldum will add some much-needed drive and mobility to Newcastle in the middle of the park. The Netherlands international likes a tackle and is also a good passer of the ball, with his customary late runs into the box giving him a great chance to regularly get his name on the scoresheet this season.

Andre Ayew (Swansea)

When the Ghana international announced in May that he was looking for a new challenge abroad after eight years in France, not many people guessed his next destination would be Swansea.

After he rejected the chance to play in the Europa League for Marseille, signing for Garry Monk’s side undoubtedly makes him one of the coups of the close season.

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, Ayew provides pace and trickery in abundance, with a return of 10 league strikes last year evidence of his ability in front of goal.

He also possesses good vision and is a regular creator of chances for team-mates; at 25, meanwhile, there is still room for improvement as he approaches the peak years of his career.

Jordy Clasie (Southampton)

Following their seventh-place finish after a summer in which a clutch of first-team stars departed and many pundits tipped them for doom, Southampton won't be predicted anything other than success in 2015/16.

Just as they did when the likes of Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren left for pastures new 12 months ago, the Saints have brought in astute replacements for the outgoing Nathaniel Clyne and Morgan Schneiderlin, who have joined Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.

Clasie is set to be Schneiderlin’s successor in central midfield, the 24-year-old signing a five-year deal after an £8 million switch from Feyenoord. Technically sound with a fine range of passing, Clasie is also a tenacious customer who relishes a physical battle despite his diminutive frame. Given his showings in the Eredivisie over the last few years, Southampton may have secured one of the bargains of the summer.

Christian Fuchs (Leicester)

Leicester’s dramatic late escape to avoid what seemed an inevitable relegation was one of the stories of the 2014/15 campaign. Seemingly dead and buried after a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham in March left them seven points adrift of 17th, the Foxes bounced back to win seven of their remaining nine matches and retain their top-flight status.

The turnaround was built largely on an increase in defensive solidity, with five clean sheets recorded in that run-in. The signing of left-back Fuchs indicates Leicester’s intention to bolster the backline further; the former Schalke man offering strength and robustness as well as superb crossing ability at the other end of the field.

Sebastian Prodl (Watford)

Only time will tell whether Watford’s summer recruitment drive has been broad and thorough or excessive and scattergun, with 10 new arrivals from six different leagues having pitched up at Vicarage Road.

Centre-back Prodl is one such addition, the 28-year-old ending a seven-year association with Werder Bremen to join the Hornets in June. A towering defender, the Austrian is rarely beaten in aerial duels and is a real threat from set-pieces. Though not the fastest, a lack of speed in the legs is compensated by a quick-thinking brain, with Prodl’s positioning and reading of the game key attributes of his.

Idrissa Gueye (Aston Villa)

A physical, dynamic and energetic midfielder, Gueye was one of the stars of Rene Girard’s Lille outfit over the last two seasons. While he is capable of playing as a holder in front of the back four, the 25-year-old is likely to assume a box-to-box role for Tim Sherwood’s side, with Ashley Westwood and Carlos Sanchez both preferring to be the deepest player in the engine room.

Fabian Delph’s eventual decision to join Manchester City left Villa fans feeling betrayed and disappointed, but the arrival of Gueye could help soothe the pain in the claret-and-blue half of Birmingham.

Gueye has made no secret of the idea he plans to use Villa as a stepping stone to land himself a future move to a ‘big club’. Such comments may not endear him to the club’s supporters, but the Senegal international has the ability to win them over with his displays on the pitch.

Shinji Okazaki (Leicester)

Skip to 3:08 for Shinji's skills (and later, goal)

Judging by what has gone before in Leicester's 131-year history, it's a rare occurrence for them to sign players with around a one-in-two goalscoring ratio at international level. In capturing Japan striker Okazaki (43 goals in 93 appearances for his country) from Mainz, though, that is exactly what the Foxes have done.

Twelve strikes in 2014/15, and 15 the year before are further proof of his prolificacy, but Okazaki is far from just a fox in the box; he's a non-stop runner who will willingly lead his team’s pressing from the front. The 29-year-old’s sheer persistence regularly leads to lost causes being overturned and chances created.

Leicester’s incredible late-season revival last term was memorable for the dynamism and high tempo of their play, a style best embodied by the ultra-energetic Jamie Vardy. If Claudio Ranieri plans to use a similar template this term, Okazaki will fit right in.

Jeremain Lens (Sunderland)

Sunderland fans were delighted when Dick Advocaat reversed his initial decision to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of last season and announced he would remain at the club for another year.

Had the 67-year-old departed as planned, Lens would likely be playing elsewhere in the coming campaign: having worked with Advocaat at PSV and AZ Alkmaar, the Dutchman’s presence in the dugout was a key factor in his compatriot moving to Wearside.

A winger comfortable playing on either the right or the left, Lens’ speed and direct dribbling will be an asset for a team that has lacked such characteristics in recent years. The former Dynamo Kiev man is capable of both stretching the play horizontally and coming inside to contribute in central areas, and could become a key man as the Black Cats look to retain their Premier League status once more.

Cuco Martina (Southampton)

Just as Southampton moved quickly to bring in Clasie as Schneiderlin’s replacement, right-back Martina was captured just days after Clyne completed his transfer to Liverpool. With Ryan Bertrand forced to undergo knee surgery, Martina may play his first competitive Saints’ games as a left-back, with the 25-year-old’s versatility – he has also played in the centre of defence and as a midfielder – directly cited by Ronald Koeman as a factor in his decision to bring him to St Mary's. A fine reader of the game and confident with the ball at his feet, the former Twente utility player should be a real asset this term.

Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham)

Ogbonna would arguably have been a regular starter for 19 of the 20 teams that competed in Serie A last term; the 27-year-old’s bad fortune meant that he was employed by the one side who had better options ahead of him in the pecking order. While the Italian will also have centre-back competition at West Ham, it is unlikely to be as formidable as Juventus’s crop of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Bazargli, Leonardo Bonucci and Martin Caceres.

Strong and reasonably quick across the ground, the Italy international is an athletic defender who is also comfortable with the ball at his feet. Having averaged just 16 league starts in each of the last two seasons, Ogbonna will benefit from a sustained run in the team at Upton Park, and could form a solid partnership with the excellent Winston Reid at the heart of the Hammers’ backline.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle)

After being heavily linked with Chelsea, Porto, Benfica and Roma in recent weeks, Newcastle did extremely well to land the highly rated 20-year-old from Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

At his official unveiling, Mitrovic described himself as an “aggressive, strong goalscorer” and “a real No.9,” comparing his style to that of Magpies legend Alan Shearer.

The Serbia international is a player who comes alive in the penalty area, with a majority of the 27 goals he scored in all competitions last season coming from within the 18-yard box.

Like Okazaki, though, Mitrovic’s impressive conversion rate doesn't mean his work is limited to the space immediately surrounding the opposition goal. Able to run the channels, hold the ball up and bring others into play, Mitrovic will look to link up with Newcastle’s other attackers in a lone frontman role.

Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa)

Amavi may have just one full season of senior professional football under his belt to date, but his performances throughout the 2014/15 campaign were more than enough to convince Villa that he would represent value for money at £9m. The 21-year-old left-back has joined the Villans from Nice, where he came through the academy and made his debut in 2013. Like many modern full-backs, Amavi loves to bomb forward down the flank and participate in the attacking phase of play, with his pace and energy allowing him to get back to fulfil his defensive responsibilities. Clearly talented but still inexperienced, Sherwood will be hoping Amavi is able to adapt to a new country, league and style of football relatively quickly.

