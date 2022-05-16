Newcastle United v Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Newcastle United v Arsenal live stream, Monday 16 May, 8pm BST

Arsenal will retake control of the race for fourth place if they beat Newcastle on Monday night.

Although Chelsea could theoretically drop down to fifth, the battle for the final Champions League qualification spot is realistically a straight shoot-out between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Spurs got the better of their arch-rivals in a rearranged fixture last Thursday, as Harry Kane's brace and a strike from Son Heung-min earned Antonio Conte's side a much-needed win. Tottenham then edged out Burnley on Sunday, leaving them two points clear

Arsenal's fate remains in their own hands, but there is a feeling that the momentum is now with Spurs. However, a victory on Monday could change everything. That would leave Arsenal in fourth going into the final weekend of the campaign, when Everton will visit the Emirates Stadium and Tottenham will travel to relegated Norwich.

Newcastle have lost back-to-back games to Liverpool and Manchester City of late, but they are still one of the division's top-performing sides this calendar year. Indeed, only the top two and Tottenham have accrued more points than Eddie Howe's men since the start of 2022, while Newcastle have won six of their last seven games in front of their own fans.

Arsenal will have to make do without Rob Holding, whose red card against Tottenham means he is suspended for this crunch clash. Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are still sidelined with injuries, but Gabriel Magalhaes has an outside chance of being fit enough to start at St James' Park.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of midfield trio Joe Willock, Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey for the visit of Arteta's side. Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez are also injured, but Ryan Fraser is hopeful of being involved in the matchday squad after returning to training late last week. Callum Wilson is likely to replace Chris Wood up top.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday 16 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

