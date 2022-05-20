Norway Women's Euro 2022 group: Who will Norway face in Group A?

Norway Women’s Euro 2022 group contains Northern Ireland, England, and Austria. Norway will be hoping to improve on their disastrous 2017 Euros where they exited at the group stage having lost all three games without scoring a single goal.

You can also download our Women's Euro 2022 wall chart to see every team's group at this summer's tournament.

Norway Women's Euro 2022 group: Northern Ireland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7th July

Norway’s first match will be against Northern Ireland at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

As the lowest ranked side in the competition, making the tournament has been a huge achievement for Northern Ireland. They are currently running an ongoing international camp because so many of their squad are part-time players. However, there has been some controversy around their camp recently after manager Kenny Shiels said that women conceded more goals in quick succession than men because they are more emotional.

Norway will be aware of tough central midfielder Rachel Furness who recently helped Liverpool gain promotion to the WSL whilst tricky winger Kirsty McGuiness could also look to cause them problems.

Norway Women's Euro 2022 group: England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11th July

Norway will head to the Community Stadium in Brighton for the second - and likely the toughest - match of the group stage. As hosts, England are going into the tournament as one of the favourites, but Norway will be hoping to burst their bubble. They have plenty of reason to be out for revenge as England have knocked them out of the last two World Cups.

Norway will have to watch out for players like Manchester City winger, Lauren Hemp. Hemp might be heading to her first international tournament as an England player but she has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting global talents available. Meanwhile, with Millie Bright, Leah Williamson and Alex Greenwood to choose from, England’s central defensive partnership will be very strong.

Norway Women's Euro 2022 group: Austria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15th July

Norway will finish up the group stage with a match against Austria at the Community Stadium in Brighton. On the face of it, Norway’s team is a lot more talented than Austria’s but the Norwegians should not go into this one complacent. Austria reached the semi-finals on their debut in the competition in 2017 when Norway exited at the group stage. However, Norway have won all of their last five meetings with Austria.

Norway will want to watch out for striker Nicole Billa. She has scored 12 goals this season in the Frauen-Bundesliga for Hoffenheim. Meanwhile Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has had one of the best seasons of her career and will not be easy to beat.