Manchester United face a long trip to Cyprus to take on Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were thrashed 6-3 by rivals Manchester City in the derby on Sunday, a result that brought them crashing back to earth after a good month.

The Dutchman was named manager of the month after overseeing four straight wins for the Red Devils to revive their Premier League form, but they were humbled by City as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks.

Attention now turns to Europe, where United can’t afford any slip-ups after a defeat to Real Sociedad and win over Sheriff in their opening two games.

The three points earned so far left them joint-second, but a win is expected against the rock-bottom Cypriots, who are led by former Celtic manager Lennon.

Omonia fell to a 2-1 defeat to Sociedad last time out, after a 3-0 home loss to Sheriff in their opening game.

They earned back-to-back league wins over Enosis and Doxa ahead of the visit of their illustrious rivals, and sit fourth in the standings.

Manchester United are without injured defender Harry Maguire, while Raphael Varane was forced off with a knock in the defeat to City.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both returned from absences in the derby.

Form

Omonia Nicosia: WWLLL

Manchester United: LWLWW

Stadium

Omonia Nicosia v Manchester United will be played at Tsirion Athlitiko Kentro.

Other games

Sheriff v Real Sociedad kicks off at 5.45pm in the other Group E game.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST on Thursday October 6 and it is being shown on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Premier League live streams in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

