Peterborough United v Sheffield United live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Peterborough United v Sheffield United live stream, Saturday 29 January, 3pm GMT

Peterborough United could climb out of the Championship relegation zone if they beat Sheffield United this weekend.

Posh have not been in particularly good form of late, having taken just four points from their last six matches. Only three sides in the division have worse records in that timeframe; thankfully for Peterborough, two of them - Reading and Cardiff City - are rivals in the relegation fight. Darren Ferguson's side will therefore move above the dreaded dotted line if they beat Sheffield United and Reading lose to promotion hopefuls Queens Park Rangers.

Peterborough brought a run of three consecutive defeats to an end in midweek as they drew 2-2 with Birmingham City. Yet while Ferguson will have been pleased to stop the rot, Peterborough really should have emerged from St Andrew's victorious. They were 2-0 up until the 85th minute yet proceeded to drop two points; moments like that could be looked back upon as decisive at the end of the campaign.

Talking of form, only Huddersfield Town have taken more points than Sheffield United in their last six games. Going back slightly further, the Blades have won five of their last seven Championship outings.

They may even have an outside chance of the play-offs - an eight-point gap is significant, but Sheffield United have as many as three games in hand on the teams above them. This is a team on the up, with Paul Heckingbottom having turned the situation around since his appointment in late November.

Peterborough will have to find alternatives to Dan Butler and Siriki Dembele, who is injured but also continues to be linked with a move away before Monday's transfer deadline.

Sheffield United will have to make do without Morgan Gibbs-White, Enda Stevens and Lys Mousset for Saturday's trip to the Weston Homes Stadium. Adam Davies could make his debut between the sticks after joining the Blades from Stoke City.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 29 January. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com