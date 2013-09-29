Premier League notes: The weekend's killer stats, Sep 30

Sunderland 1-3 Liverpool

As well as impressing in attack, Liverpool worked hard defensively, making 60 clearances, a weekend-high figure.

The Black Cats were eager to try their luck from distance, mustering a weekend-high 10 shots from long range, although only three were on target (and none ended in a goal).

Luis Suarez netted a brace from 5 unblocked shots; no player managed more this weekend.



Stoke 0-1 Norwich

Chris Hughton’s charges battled for their win, making a league-high 31 tackles at Stoke (and winning a league-high 26 of them).

The Canaries’ tendency for the long ball didn’t appear to work, as Norwich misplaced 38 long passes – more than any other side this weekend.

Steven N’Zonzi barely put a foot wrong for Stoke, completing 64 of his 69 passes - more than any other player attempted in that game.



Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea

Tottenham were eager to run at the Blues, embarking on 29 dribbles with 23 successful, both league highs this weekend.

The Lilywhites tried to disrupt Chelsea’s flow, making 16 fouls, more than any other side this weekend.

Chelsea players were eager to get forward, but found themselves caught offside 10 times at White Hart Lane, a league-high figure for the weekend.

Aston Villa 3-2 Man City

Of their 15 unblocked shots, Manchester City got 7 on target, more than any other side at the weekend.

Villa, on the other hand, netted 3 from 4 shots on target, posting the best chance conversion figure of the weekend – 42.86%.

The Villans launched a weekend-high 17.95% of their passes long against the Citizens.



Fulham 1-2 Cardiff

Cardiff fired in 17 unblocked shots against Fulham, more than any other side this weekend.

Cardiff didn’t struggle to find time to shoot in Fulham’s area, registering 11 unblocked shots from inside the box – more than anyone else managed this weekend.

Fulham failed to deal with Cardiff’s aerial threat, allowing 6 headed efforts on goal – another weekend high.



Hull 1-0 West Ham

The Hammers did their best to threaten the Hull goal from out wide, whipping in a weekend-high 30 crosses (excluding corners) with an impressive 20 of them finding a team-mate.

Despite not scoring, the east Londoners did get men into the opposition box, racking up a league-high 37 ball touches in the Hull box.

Hull hit the woodwork 3 times – the joint most in a Premier League fixture this season (Liverpool against Stoke being the other).



Man United 1-2 West Brom

Unlike most visitors to Old Trafford, West Brom mustered more shots (12 to 9) than their hosts.

While United were disappointing, Michael Carrick still did his best in midfield, racking up 103 passes, 94 of them accurate (both highs this weekend).

New signing Victor Anichebe produced an all-action performance at Old Trafford, racking up 12 flick-ons from balls played forward, more than any other player this weekend.



Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace

Mauricio Pochettino’s side won just 39.47% of their duels against Palace – the lowest figure recorded this weekend.

Ian Holloway’s side were goal-shy, failing to register a single unblocked shot from open play. This is the second time this season they’ve drawn a blank: they also did so in their last away game, at Manchester United.

Palace were unsuccessful with 109 passes (excl. crosses and corners) – the most of any side this weekend.



Swansea 1-2 Arsenal

Swansea attempted 621 passes, more than any other side this weekend.

Arsenal had 42% of possession, the lowest figure they’ve recorded in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners worked hard to win the ball back off Swansea, making a weekend-high 20 interceptions.



