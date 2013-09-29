Premier League notes: The weekend's killer stats, Sep 30
Stats Zone findings from the weekend's games...
Sunderland 1-3 Liverpool
- As well as impressing in attack, Liverpool worked hard defensively, making 60 clearances, a weekend-high figure.
- The Black Cats were eager to try their luck from distance, mustering a weekend-high 10 shots from long range, although only three were on target (and none ended in a goal).
- Luis Suarez netted a brace from 5 unblocked shots; no player managed more this weekend.
Stoke 0-1 Norwich
- Chris Hughton’s charges battled for their win, making a league-high 31 tackles at Stoke (and winning a league-high 26 of them).
- The Canaries’ tendency for the long ball didn’t appear to work, as Norwich misplaced 38 long passes – more than any other side this weekend.
- Steven N’Zonzi barely put a foot wrong for Stoke, completing 64 of his 69 passes - more than any other player attempted in that game.
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea
- Tottenham were eager to run at the Blues, embarking on 29 dribbles with 23 successful, both league highs this weekend.
- The Lilywhites tried to disrupt Chelsea’s flow, making 16 fouls, more than any other side this weekend.
- Chelsea players were eager to get forward, but found themselves caught offside 10 times at White Hart Lane, a league-high figure for the weekend.
Aston Villa 3-2 Man City
- Of their 15 unblocked shots, Manchester City got 7 on target, more than any other side at the weekend.
- Villa, on the other hand, netted 3 from 4 shots on target, posting the best chance conversion figure of the weekend – 42.86%.
- The Villans launched a weekend-high 17.95% of their passes long against the Citizens.
Fulham 1-2 Cardiff
- Cardiff fired in 17 unblocked shots against Fulham, more than any other side this weekend.
- Cardiff didn’t struggle to find time to shoot in Fulham’s area, registering 11 unblocked shots from inside the box – more than anyone else managed this weekend.
- Fulham failed to deal with Cardiff’s aerial threat, allowing 6 headed efforts on goal – another weekend high.
Hull 1-0 West Ham
- The Hammers did their best to threaten the Hull goal from out wide, whipping in a weekend-high 30 crosses (excluding corners) with an impressive 20 of them finding a team-mate.
- Despite not scoring, the east Londoners did get men into the opposition box, racking up a league-high 37 ball touches in the Hull box.
- Hull hit the woodwork 3 times – the joint most in a Premier League fixture this season (Liverpool against Stoke being the other).
Man United 1-2 West Brom
- Unlike most visitors to Old Trafford, West Brom mustered more shots (12 to 9) than their hosts.
- While United were disappointing, Michael Carrick still did his best in midfield, racking up 103 passes, 94 of them accurate (both highs this weekend).
- New signing Victor Anichebe produced an all-action performance at Old Trafford, racking up 12 flick-ons from balls played forward, more than any other player this weekend.
Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Mauricio Pochettino’s side won just 39.47% of their duels against Palace – the lowest figure recorded this weekend.
- Ian Holloway’s side were goal-shy, failing to register a single unblocked shot from open play. This is the second time this season they’ve drawn a blank: they also did so in their last away game, at Manchester United.
- Palace were unsuccessful with 109 passes (excl. crosses and corners) – the most of any side this weekend.
Swansea 1-2 Arsenal
- Swansea attempted 621 passes, more than any other side this weekend.
- Arsenal had 42% of possession, the lowest figure they’ve recorded in the Premier League this season.
- The Gunners worked hard to win the ball back off Swansea, making a weekend-high 20 interceptions.
