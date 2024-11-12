Premier League supercomputer predicts final winners and shock finish for Manchester United

This season’s Premier League title race looks set to be more unpredictable than in recent years. Many expected Manchester City to win a fifth successive title, and for Arsenal to run them close again.

Few predicted that Liverpool, after Jurgen Klopp’s departure, would adapt seamlessly to life under Arne Slot and race into a five-point lead at the summit after 11 games. The Reds have benefited from other teams’ inconsistency so far, only dropping points in a 0-1 loss to Nottingham Forest and 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.

Whether Liverpool can continue their excellent start throughout a long and difficult campaign remains to be seen, but the early signs are good. And a new SuperComputer prediction will make for good reading for Reds fans.

Premier League: Liverpool top, City third and United 11th in final standings

The Supercomputer, no doubt a complex stream of data and coding manned by a team of advanced scientists, has been wheeled out by Casino Hawks, who claim it to be “a probability model based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds”.

The outcome is that Liverpool are backed to finish top on 89 points, two clear of Arsenal and seven above Manchester City, who are predicted to slump to third. Chelsea, according to the calculation, will take fourth, securing their place back in the Champions League, while Brighton, who have started superbly under Fabian Hurzeler, will finish fifth.

Newcastle and Tottenham are predicted to take the final European spots, in sixth and seventh respectively, with Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest just missing out, despite the latter’s excellent start. Spurs, incidentally, are down to finish on 60 points, six fewer than last season, which would be a concern for Ange Postecoglou.

Remarkably, Manchester United are as low as 11th, so the computer has clearly not accounted for any upturn in fortunes under new manager Ruben Amorim, set to take the helm after the upcoming international break.

Aston Villa, too, are predicted to slump to a disappointing 12th-place finish, a huge drop off after last season’s top-four finish and their promising start to the current campaign. Fulham, likewise, would be disappointed if the computer’s prediction of 13th came true.

In the relegation zone, Southampton are expected to be cut adrift, finishing rock bottom on a measly 13 points (only two more than the record low total). Above them are fellow newly-promoted side Ipswich on a slightly less paltry 22 points. And rounding off the relegated sides are Wolves, missing out on goal difference to Leicester, with both on 27 points.

That means narrow survival for Everton and Crystal Palace, while West Ham have a little more breathing room in 14th. Finally, Brentford are predicted to finish 10th, another solid season for Thomas Frank’s overachievers.

Will the Supercomputer prove to be unerringly accurate? That will all be revealed in May. All the Premier League clubs can do is hope to confound expectations and surprise their doubters.

Predicted Premier League table