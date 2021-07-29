Puma launch new Manchester City away kit ahead of 2021/22 season

Puma have launched Manchester City's new water-inspired away kit ahead of the 2021/22 season, and it's jazzy.

The new away jersey features water droplets throughout the design, highlighting the safe water program and Cityzens Giving. The club’s crest, Puma logo, Etihad and Nexen sponsor logos feature iridescent colors, resembling the effect of light breaking through water droplets.

Came through drippin' 💧💧 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/V7YRtOHtfSJuly 29, 2021 See more

Produced with a special material dying process to reduce water consumption, the new kit pays tribute to a partnership with the Club’s global charity initiative, focused on using football to raise awareness of and access to safe water across the world.

NEW Premier League kits 2021/22: Every released home and away shirt so far

The new Manchester City away jersey combines 100% recycled polyester with technology to ensure comfort and mobility, keeping athletes dry and feeling fresh.

The new away kit will debut against Leicester City in the Charity Shield on August 7th at Wembley Stadium, and will be available from July 29 at puma.com, Puma stores, the Etihad Stadium Store, mancity.com/shop and at select retailers worldwide.

READ NEXT

KITS Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

NEW European kits 2021/22: Every released home and away shirt so far

BEST BOOTS The latest releases from Nike, Adidas, Puma and Umbro