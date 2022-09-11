Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: How big is Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, who plays there, what games will it host and how much did it cost?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the action set to kick off in November.

We know the teams who will be there, but what about the venues?

Eight stadiums across Qatar will play host to the first ever winter World Cup.

The short distances between them providing something of a novelty compared to previous years – the furthest distance between two World Cup 2022 stadiums is around 45 miles.

Here are some answers to key questions about Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Where is Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium?

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is in Al Rayyan, 20km west of central Doha.

What is the capacity?

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium seats 40,000 fans.

Who plays there?

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is the home venue for Qatar Stars League side and eight-time national champions Al Rayyan.

When was it completed?

Work began in 2016, and Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium opened in December 2020.

It was one of two for the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021, hosting Bayern Munich's 2-0 semi-final win over Al Ahly, and hosted four matches at the Arab Cup in the same year.

(Image credit: Getty)

How much did it cost?

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium reportedly cost $360m to construct.

What World Cup 2022 games will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium?

21 November: USA v Wales (Group B)

23 November: Belgium v Canada (Group F)

25 November: Wales v Iran (Group B)

27 November: Japan v Costa Rica (Group E)

29 November: Wales v England (Group B)

1 December: Croatia v Belgium (Group F)

3 December: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D (Round of 16)

What will happen to Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after the World Cup?

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will continue to be the home of Al Rayyan once the World Cup is over.

However, the capacity will be almost halved, and the removed seats will be given to football development projects overseas.