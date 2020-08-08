Quiz! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?
We've compiled half a century of the must-know questions on the subject of European glory - how well do you know the Champions League?
You have ten minutes to guess 50 answers.
It's back - and some would say, it's better than ever.
The Champions League second legs are already underway, but that's just a mere formality: next week, we see straight knock-outs in the greatest club competition on Earth, in neutral environments.
We might never see the Champions League like this ever again - so let's embrace it. In the meantime, we'd like to know how much you know about the history of the competition.
We've come up with 50 questions about the Champions League - or European Cup, as it was back in the day. How well do you know Ol' Big Ears?
