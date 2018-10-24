Quiz! Can you name the 2018/19 Champions League’s 50 most valuable players?

The 2018/19 Champions League is beginning to take shape: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus are three from three, AEK Athens are nought from nought, and Manchester United are well on their way to a glorious victory in the competition for the first time since 2008.

[Fiddles with script, furrows brow]. That's the last time we let Fred the Red into FFT Towers.

What we are seeing, however, is a staggering level of quality across the board, with eight clubs in particular having legitimate claims to win the thing this year. At this stage, your guess is as good as ours.

That’s reflected in a madcap transfer market that’s easily swayed by big performances on the biggest stage of all – and according to Transfermarkt, these are the 50 players involved this year who are most valuable of them all (sorry Cristiano, we know your mirror on the wall tells it a little differently).

You’ve got eight minutes to name as many of these potential budget-suckers as you can, before telling us your scores @FourFourTwo – you could get yourself on our esteemed daily Twitter leaderboard. After you’ve finished, share it around with some friends to see how they fare.

