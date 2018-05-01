Quiz! Can you name the 26 French players who've appeared in the 2017/18 Premier League?

Famously, only 13 foreign players appeared on the opening day of the very first Premier League season of 1992/93 – including a floppy-haired Frenchman by the name of Eric Cantona.

Since then, hordes of King Eric's compatriots have followed from L'Hexagone, and this season Frenchmen are only outnumbered by Spaniards in England's top flight. Allez!

With four minutes on the clock, we want you to name those 25 players with a top-flight appearance to their name this season. Please note that a star denotes a player currently on loan at a club, and doesn't necessarily mean that they've made their listed Premier League appearances for that team.

After you've finished, tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet to our followers to see how you stack up (providing you don't give away answers). Then challenge some friends to prove you're the cleverest of the bunch...

(Please note: Adblockers could also block this quiz, so please turn them off while you're here. Cheers!)

* Denotes that a player is on loan at club

** Denotes that player has leftclub

