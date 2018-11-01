Quiz! Can you name the 39 African players to feature in the Premier League this season?

The Premier League has been graced with some of the finest Africans in history, ever since Zimbabwe’s Peter Ndlovu became the first to feature for Coventry in 1992.

Tony Yeboah’s belters, Jay-Jay Okocha’s snake hips and, er, Emmanuel Eboue dressing up as a tiger – yes, our imports from the continent have been good to us over the years.

Right now, there are more African footballers plying their trade in England’s top flight than ever before – a testament to both improving standards back home and positive immigration around Europe.

Some are among the finest players that the division has to offer – here’s looking at you, Liverpool – while others are still finding their feet after summer moves from abroad. Either way, 39 African players have turned out for 18 of the 20 Premier League clubs so far this season.

Now it’s your job to name them. We’re giving you nine minutes to recall who you can, then tell us your scores @FourFourTwo – we could be showing you off on our snazzy daily leaderboard. After you’re done, share it with some friends.

(Please note: Be gone with you, adblockers! They could also block our quizzes too, and nobody wants that. Cheers.)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com