Quiz! Can you name the 40 most valuable players in the world aged 23 and under?

First up, let’s note that each of these transfer fees is an approximation based on each player being available. We all know in today’s modern market that if you phoned and asked to buy one of these players, the club chairman would cackle and tell you to stick an extra £100m on the fee (£200m if it’s Daniel Levy).

But while you can dispute the fees, the list is pretty accurate. It’s the most highly touted youngsters in football, from La Liga to the Bundesliga, via Ligue 1 and even Serie A (which we always thought didn’t allow players under 30 into first teams).

The Premier League is represented too, with young players from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Tottenham all featuring.

Each player’s Transfermarkt value is below, alongside their club and age. Eight minutes are on the clock and we’d love to know your score @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best – and please challenge some pals to match your total while you’re at it.

