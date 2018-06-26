Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive French player transfers ever?

With their Clairefontaine academy, deep talent pools and handsome faces, it’s no wonder that the French have been producing so many elite footballers over the last two decades.

Look, nobody is impressed, OK? What’s wrong with a bit of Lilleshall, paying £35m for Andy Carroll and having Phil Jones as a pin-up? You won’t be laughing in three weeks when he’s holding the World Cup above his head and pulling some incredible faces.

Where were we? Oh yes; the French. Due to the county’s depth of talent and the fact that Ligue 1 clubs don’t all have that much money (except PSG who, conversely, have all of the money), French players have been commanding big sums on the transfer market.

These are the 50 highest transfer fees ever paid for French players. We’ve put 10 minutes on the clock, so get cracking – and then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

