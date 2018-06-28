Quiz! Can you name all 21 Belgians who played in the Premier League last season?

The late 2010s have definitely been the age of Belgium in the Premier League. Early on it was just a Gilles De Bilde here, an Emile Mpenza there, as Premier League clubs mainly tried to hoover up stars from France, then later Spain.

Yet as Belgium has produced a fine, insert-name-of-shiny-metal-here generation of talent, Premier League sides have pounced. With Belgian Pro League clubs not able to pay the big wages that top footballers can earn, plenty of great players have been drawn to England.

In fact, the last side to win the Premier League without using any Belgian players was Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season at Manchester United in 2012/13. And even then he had Adnan Januzaj and Marnick Vermijl in the squad just for... er, good luck.

However, each of these Belgians definitely played in the Premier League last season. You have just four minutes to try to name all 21, then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores if you don’t give answers away. Challenge some friends while you’re at it – they will surely only thank you.

