Quiz! Can you name Euro 2020 countries' leading scorers, appearance-makers, captains and managers?

10 minutes on the clock, 80 players/managers to ponder.

This week, we'll hopefully find out every nation competing at Euro 2020. It's been a long time coming, but 20 have already qualified.

Among them are Finland, who are taking part in their first tournament, Wales, who are only there for the second time and the Netherlands, who haven't been to an international tournament since Louis van Gaal's orange army took on the world in 2014 and came third.

Portugal head into the Euros with a curious stat, too. They'll have been the continental champions for five years - the second-longest tenure in history. And only by the default of this being the longest wait we've ever had for a European Championship.

But those aren't the stats we're looking for. Can you name the four key men for each country when it comes to goals, appearances, the captain's armband and the dugout?

