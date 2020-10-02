Quiz! Can you name every club in the Champions League and Europa League group stage in 2020/21?

12 minutes on the clock, 80 clubs to guess - that's 48 from the Europa League and 32 teams in the 2019-20 Champions League.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal in the League Cup in 2019?

Sonder - that's the word used to describe the realisation that everyone you meet is experiencing such a deeply complex existence as yourself.

Likewise, i's not just Premier League sides that battle for the top few spots in the division in order to qualify for European football. Across the continent, from Portugal to Kazakhstan, those golden places high up in the domestic season matter.

The European Super League will one day wash us all away like a tidal wave. But for now, the Champions League and Europa League rule supreme.

Now that every one of the 80 clubs in Europe has been confirmed, how many of them can you name?

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Adebayo Akinfenwa still considering post-football WWE career – and names opponents he’d love a Royal Rumble with

NEW CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BALL What Europe's elite will be playing with in the group stage

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world