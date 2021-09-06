Quiz! Can you name every country England have a 100% record against?

Six minutes on the clock, 28 answers to guess.

There's a fascinating stat concerning Dundee United and Barcelona. Every single time that the Tangerine Army have met the Catalans in proper competition... they've won.

Yep. That's four times in Europe and so the Scottish side have a 100% record against one of Europe's finest. Internationally speaking, Norway boast a 100% record against Brazil - which is maybe equally surprising.

Unfortunately for Andorra, England have such a record against them - which they extended yesterday with a 4-0 win. Something that you'd perhaps a little more than Dundee United's history against Barca.

And there are 27 other countries who have never so much as held the Three Lions to a draw. Can you name them? Oh, we're giving you Bohemia for free - since they later became Czechoslovakia, who beat England twice.

