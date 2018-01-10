Quiz! Can you name football’s 30 major individual award winners of the 1990s?

We’re celebrating the decade that saved football with an epic ’90s special in this month’s FourFourTwo magazine. It was during this era when the rebranded Premier League and Champions League exploded into life and became the behemoth we know and (sometimes) love today.

Yet it was also a simpler time; when the PFA Player of the Year award would go to grizzled defenders, while the Ballon d’Or was shared out among 10 different players rather than being an annual joust between the game’s two greatest egos. (OK, and two greatest players as well).

So whether you remember watching football in the 1990s or just studied it in school history lessons when you should have been learning about the Weimar Republic, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test.

Every winner of the Ballon d’Or, PFA Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year of the 1990s is below. Get cracking, then let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts – and challenge some pals as well. Challenge 90 if you like...

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

