Quiz! Can you name the all-time overseas Premier League scorers?

Sergio Aguero announcing his retirement really got us thinking.

Here's a lad born in Buenos Aires, playing for Barcelona and yet the most heart-touching tributes for the striker's career came from England. Specifically, the blue side of Manchester – though most English fans love King Kun.

The British have taken so many players into their hearts over the past 30-odd years. Even long before that, Tottenham welcomed Ossy Ardiles and Ricky Villa as two of their own, for example. It's in our footballing culture to be open to overseas.

So who has repaid the love? 69 players from outside England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have scored over 50 goals in the Prem. Can you tell us who?

