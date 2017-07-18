Quiz! Can you name the top 20 scorers from the 2004/05 Premier League season?

Goals aren’t everything, which is a devastating blow to the ego of today’s quiz. After all, judging by the 20 players to hit 10+ goals in the 2004/05 Premier League, Arsenal would have won it at a canter – they boasted the top scorer and the player in third spot.

Instead, Arsenal finished 12 points behind Chelsea’s whopping tally of 95 at the top. The fact that Jose Mourinho’s side conceded just 15 goals in 38 games probably helped a bit.

Further proof that goals only get you so far - at least when only one player scores them - came at Selhurst Park. A striker bagged 21 league goals for Crystal Palace (11 of them penalties), but as his team-mates couldn’t even match his total between them, Palace were relegated in 18th.

Bah. Still, we respect any footballer who can reach double figures, so we’re giving you five minutes to name as many as possible from this season. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – then challenge some close friends/fierce rivals to see how they get on. Smashing.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes, which is a crushing shame, so turn them off if you’re having problems. Thanks!)

More time-killing quizzes at FourFourTwo.com