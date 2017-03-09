Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring Premier League foreigners by their debut seasons?
By Joe Brewin
We've picked out 20 stars who arrived from distant climes and got straight on the goal trail. Can you name them all?
“In all the time I’ve been in football, I’ve never not been looking for a striker. They are very few and far between, and certainly at Premier League level they are very scarce.”
So Everton's director of football, Steve Walsh – whose recruitment helped Leicester to the title last season – recently told FourFourTwo.
Everyone loves a good marksman; those fabled 20-goal-a-season strikers who'll win you stuff. The truth is, though, that only five foreign players have ever hit those heights in their first Premier League season – and they're all buried below in our latest quiz.
You've got five minutes to name the 20 men from abroad who've bagged at least 15 goals in their first top-flight seasons since 1992/93, and then tell us how you got on over at @FourFourTwo. Challenge your mates and tell us your scores – we'll retweet them so long as you don't give away answers. Good luck!
(Please note: Adblockers, those joy-suckers, will stop you from seeing this quiz. Please turn them off for our site!)
