Quiz! How many of the 54 players to score multiple Premier League hat-tricks can you name?
By Alex Reid
It’s the Prem's hat-trick kings – from the all-time leader on 11 to the player rapidly catching him on eight...
Taking home the match ball, as you soak in the applause from your adoring supporters and/or rival fans that have been browbeaten into submission. The hat-trick is the high watermark that goalscorers have been dreaming about as they wake up on matchday.
It’s no easy feat (despite how simple a certain Tottenham striker started making it look at the end of last year), so full marks to these players who didn’t turn the trick once – they did it twice or more.
This is a full list of every player to score multiple hat-tricks in England’s top flight in the post-1992, Premier League era.
Their total treble counts are below – plus every club they’ve scored a hat-trick for in the Premier League (though not necessarily every club they’ve played for). Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – and please challenge a trio of pals as well to see if they can match your score. Ta!
*Still active and playing in the Premier League
