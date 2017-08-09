Quiz! How many of the top 21 scorers from the 2015/16 Premier League season can you name?

To mark 25 years of the Premier League, we’ve been quizzing you on the top scorers for each season across the summer. Now we get to the strangest one of the lot: perhaps the most remarkable top-flight season in English football.

Aston Villa - Premier League ever-presents to this point - finished bottom. Defending champions Chelsea finished 10th, but were as low as 16th when Jose Mourinho was sacked in December. Tottenham somehow still finished below Arsenal, losing 5-1 to already-relegated Newcastle in their final game.

Anything else? Oh yeah, Leicester City - among the pre-season relegation favourites - comfortably won the league by 10 points. It all makes total sense.

So a memorable term, but how many of the 21 players to score 10+ league goals can you recall? You have five minutes to name as many as possible, then we'd love to know how you got on @FourFourTwo (we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away). Good luck!

