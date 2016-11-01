Quiz! Name the 100+ Premier League goalscorers who didn't win Golden Boot

Can you name the 13 players who've scored 100 Premier League goals but never got to hoist aloft that golden boot for a photo op?

They'll all be familiar to you – but how many can you dredge from your memory to fill up the quiz grid below? You've got five minutes to do it.

Your scores to us on social media, please – we'll retweet them out to the masses of interwebworld. Then challenge your mates to beat you...

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com