Republic of Ireland v Armenia live stream and match preview

Looking for a Republic of Ireland v Armenia live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

The Republic of Ireland must avoid defeat to maintain their League B status when their Nations League campaign concludes with the visit of Armenia.

It has been a disappointing month for both sides, and one of them will drop into League C after Tuesday’s meeting in Dublin.

Ireland surrendered the lead to lose 2-1 away to Scotland on Saturday, while Armenia were thrashed 5-0 by Ukraine.

That left Stephen Kenny’s side on four points and the rock-bottom Armenians on three.

Their last meeting in June ended in a 1-0 victory for Armenia that gave them their only points of the campaign so far.

Since then, the visitors have lost four games in a row in their double-headers with Scotland and Ukraine, conceding 14 goals and scoring just one.

Neither of these sides will be heading to World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) in November, but they will still be wanting to end their campaigns on a high.

Josh Cullen is suspended for Ireland, but Kenny can otherwise count on a settled squad.

Arman Hovhannisyan and Kamo Hovhannisyan return from suspension for Armenia.

Form

Republic of Ireland: LDWLL

Armenia: LLLLW

Referee

Rade Obrenovic of Slovenia will be the referee for Republic of Ireland v Armenia.

Stadium

Republic of Ireland v Armenia will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Other games

Ukraine vs Scotland is on at the same time on Tuesday. This is the final round of fixtures in Group B1.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday September 27 and it is being shown on Premier Sports 2 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

