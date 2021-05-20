Scotland Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Scotland's Euro 2020 fixtures begin against the Czech Republic in Glasgow on June 14. as the Tartan Army make their first major tournament appearance in 23 years.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Scotland Euro 2020 fixtures

June 14: Czech Republic, 2pm

June 18: England, 8pm

June 22: Croatia, 8pm

Scotland are back in the big time after qualifying for their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup through the UEFA Nations League play-offs.

They have only twice previously qualified for the Euros, in 1992 and 1996, and failed to make it past the group stage on either occasion.

Steve Clarke’s side finished third in their qualifying group, behind Belgium and Russia, but earned a place in the Nations League Path C playoffs.

Once there, they booked a place at the tournament in dramatic fashion by knocking Israel out on penalties in the semi-final before repeating the feat against Serbia in the final.

Scotland will begin their Group D campaign as underdogs, but have home advantage for two of their games, including the opener against the Czechs at Hampden Park.

They then face old rivals England at Wembley on June 18, before completing the groups with a clash against Croatia on June 22 back in Glasgow.

The winners of Group D will face the runners-up of Group F in the following round, one of Hungary, Portugal, France or Germany.

The second-placed team in the group will play the runners-up of Group E in the last-16: Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia.