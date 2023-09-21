Serbia Euro 2024 squad: Dragan Stojkovic's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Serbia Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Eagles set their sights on next summer's big tournament
The Serbia Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Dragan Stoijkovic and co. hope to be involved at the finals in Germany.
While they've featured at four of the last five World Cups, Serbia haven't qualified for the Euros since 2000 (as FR Yugoslavia) – where they made the quarter-finals and Savo Milosevic finished as joint top scorer.
After agonisingly missing out on a place at Euro 2020 by losing to Scotland on penalties in a play-off, Serbia will be determined to qualify this time around – and to do it the easy way as group winners or runners-up.
Serbia's squad
Serbia Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Predrag Rajkovic (Real Mallorca)
- GK: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)
- GK: Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea)
- GK: Boris Radunovic (Cagliari)
- DF: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla)
- DF: Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)
- DF: Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg)
- DF: Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos)
- DF: Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen)
- DF: Strahinja Erakovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- DF: Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow)
- MF: Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce)
- MF: Filip Kostic (Juventus)
- MF: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal)
- MF: Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe)
- MF: Filip Duricic (Panathinaikos)
- MF: Nemanja Radonjic (Torino)
- MF: Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK)
- MF: Marko Grujic (Porto)
- MF: Uros Racic (Sassuolo)
- MF: Ivan Ilic (Torino)
- MF: Lazar Samardzic (Udinese)
- MF: Stefan Mitrovic (Red Star Belgrade)
- FW: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal)
- FW: Luka Jovic (AC Milan)
- FW: Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)
Serbia Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Serbia manager: Dragan Stoijkovic
A legend of Serbian football, Dragan Stoijkovic was appointed manager of the national team in 2021, having begun his managerial career in the Far East with Japanese outfit Nagoya Grampus – where he ended his playing career.
Among the finest playmakers in Europe in the late 80s and early 90s, Stoijkovic won league titles with Red Star Belgrade and Marseille – and captained Yugoslavia for many years, featuring at two Euros and two World Cups.
Serbia's star player
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Serbia's all-time record goalscorer, Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute winner against Portugal secured his country's spot at the 2022 World Cup.
He continues to bang the goals in for his nation, having swapped Premier League football with Fulham for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal last summer.
FAQs
How many players are Serbia allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
