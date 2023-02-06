Sheffield United v Wrexham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Sheffield United v Wrexham live stream and match preview, Tuesday 7 February, 7:45pm GMT

Championship high-flyers Sheffield United welcome non-league Wrexham to Bramall Lane, with both clubs vying for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Racecourse Ground on Sunday 29 January, with John Egan bagging an injury-time equaliser for the Blades after Paul Mullin put Wrexham 3-2 up in the 86th minute.

That sent the tie to a replay, where Sheffield United will be on home turf at Bramall Lane as they look to mitigate any chance of an upset and beat the opposition side three tiers lower down in the English league pyramid.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Sheffield United are still without long-term absentees Jack O'Connell and Jayden Bogle, both struggling with knee injuries over the past few years.

Meanwhile, only Jordan Davies is missing for Wrexham.

Form

Sheffield United: DDWWW

Wrexham: WDWWL

Stadium

Sheffield United v Wrexham will be played at Bramall Lane.

Kick-off and channel

Sheffield United v Wrexham kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 7 February in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV4 and ITVx in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN2 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.