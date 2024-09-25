Team of the Week: Chelsea dominate after London derby win... find out who else gets in the best XI

By
published

After another action-packed weekend in the Premier League, BetMGM has compiled a team of the season according to advanced statistical data exclusively for FourFourTwo

Bet MGM team of the week
The Bet MGM team of the week (Image credit: BetMGM)

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson in action against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 