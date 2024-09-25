Team of the Week: Chelsea dominate after London derby win... find out who else gets in the best XI

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson in action against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dean Henderson was in inspired form on Saturday as Crystal Palace recorded their first Premier League clean sheet of the season during their 0-0 draw with Manchester United. The former Manchester United keeper made a host of stunning stops, with seven saves in total including brilliant close-range stops from both Matthijs de Ligt and Alejandro Garnacho.

Defender: Chris Richards, Crystal Palace

Chris Richards in action against Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Richards was a rock at the heart of the Eagles’ defence against Manchester United. The American defender made seven clearances and won five duels on Saturday as they kept Erik ten Hag’s men at bay for 90 minutes.

Defender: Gabriel Magalhães, Arsenal

Gabriel in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Brazilian centre-back makes the side for the second consecutive week after a heroic performance at the heart of the Gunners defence. He continues to be a huge attacking threat for Mikel Arteta’s men with Manchester City unable to contain him as he powered home his side’s second of the afternoon from Bukayo Saka’s corner. He defended resolutely in the second half after Arsenal were reduced to ten men with six clearances and three blocks.

Defender: Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez in action against Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez continues to be integral to Manchester United’s defence as they registered their second consecutive clean sheet on Saturday. The Argentinian made three recoveries and was equally impressive on the ball, completing 96 passes during the 90 minutes. After five games, Manchester United sit in 11th place and are now 7/2 with BetMGM to finish in the top four this season.

Midfielder: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold looked back to his best on Saturday as Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield. His surging run and perfectly timed pass to Luis Diaz set up his side’s second of the afternoon and he also created two additional big chances for his team mates. With four wins from five games, Liverpool currently sit in second place, with the Reds priced at 13/2 to win their second Premier League title.

Midfielder: Cole Palmer, Chelsea

Cole Palmer celebrates against West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea’s encouraging start to the season continued on Saturday as they strolled to a 3-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium. Cole Palmer capped off a fine all round display with his second Premier League goal of the season shortly after the break with a brilliant finish off the post. Chelsea will be looking to return to the Champions League for the first time in two seasons and they’re currently 5/4 to qualify for the top tier of European football next season.

Midfielder: Tyler Dibling, Southampton

Tyler Dibling scored against Ipswich (Image credit: Getty Images)

The points were shared at St Mary’s as Southampton and Ipswich played out a 1-1 draw. Southampton youngster, Tylder Dibling, shone down the right flank with his pacey runs causing the Ipswich defence problems throughout. He also opened the scoring early on with a well taken finish into the bottom left corner.

Midfielder: Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa are making a habit of second-half comebacks as they came from behind to secure all three points for the second consecutive week at Villa Park. In a feisty West Midlands Derby, Rogers shone for Unai Emery’s men as he caused the Wolves’ defence problems all afternoon. He provided two assists for his team mates as Villa jumped up to third in the table.

Forward: Luis Diaz, Liverpool

Luis Diaz celebrates against Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Colombian’s impressive start to life under Arne Slot continued on Saturday as he notched a brace against Bournemouth to take his tally to five for the season in the Premier League. He opened the scoring by rounding the keeper and slotting home before his composed left footed finish made it two-nil shortly after. He was a constant threat throughout down the left flank, with four shots in total and also creating one big chance for his team mate.

Forward: Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chelsea forward put in one his best performances in a Blue shirt on Saturday with a brilliant brace against West Ham. He opened the scoring from a tight angle early on before doubling his side’s lead with a composed finish into the bottom right corner. With four goals already this campaign, Blues’ fans will be hoping Jackson can continue his impressive start to the campaign.

Forward: Son Heung-min, Tottenham

Son Heung-min in action for Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Tottenham’s difficult start to the campaign, they picked up a much needed three points against Brentford on Saturday. Tottenham’s talisman was at the heart of their attacking play, creating seven chances in total. Son also provided two assists in the match, both with well timed passes to Brennan Johnson and James Maddison.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point