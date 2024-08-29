The best soccer back-to-school deals - 13 items I'd buy for the new year, with savings of up to 61%

Summer's nearly over, which can mean only one thing: the back-to-school savings have started. There are plenty of the best soccer back-to-school deals included in the discounts, too, making shopping for the new year that little bit easier.

Nike, Adidas, Amazon, Fanatics and Pro:Direct have all joined in with the savings, with other retailers also slashing prices on a number of high-quality products to present some brilliant offers.

While I have done my absolute best to try and collate as many of my favorite products here, keep in mind that many of the biggest back-to-school sales disappear as quickly as they arrive — so don't wait if something catches your eye.

Back to school soccer deals

Cleats and shoes

Adidas X Crazyfast+ Was $300 Now $180 A super lightweight speed cleat offering a barefoot sensation, the Adidas X Crazyfast+ is perfect for fleet-footed wingers and strikers looking to sprint away from their defenders with ease. There's a healthy discount on these, too.

Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG Was $250 Now $175 For players seeking a different kind of lightweight cleat, the 15th generation of the Mercurial Vapor is a great option. With an aggressive stud pattern and grippy texture, dribbling and sprinting has never been easier.

Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite AG Was $240 Now $108.78 With the summer months almost over and the winter approaching, games will more likely be played on artificial turf - so a pair of cleats specifically designed to deal with the surface is essential. The Tiempo is comfortable, modern and offers a slightly more cushioned feel than the previous two options. Use code WINBIG in the Nike App for a larger saving.

Nike Lunargato II Indoor Was $120 Now $99.97 Indoor games will also be coming into fashion soon enough, so finding a pair that grip to the hardwood surface is super important. I personally love playing in these, with the upper providing both comfort and protection, as well as an excellent touch on the ball.

Nike Invincible 3 Running Shoes Was £180 Now $108.97 Keeping fitness levels up as you head back to school means a new pair of running shoes, and the Invincible 3s from Nike are a incredible. The ZoomX foam is extremely comfortable, while the breathable upper makes running a much more pleasant experience - sort of.

Clothing

USWNT Nike 2023 Home Authentic Jersey Was $94.99 Now $169.99 Sure, this may be an old jersey, worn by the women's side in 2023, but it's an absolute belter and certainly shouldn't be overlooked. The detailing looks stunning, while the jersey still allows you to celebrate the USWNT's Olympics success.

Nike Sportswear Club T-Shirt Was $30 Now $18.97 Plain, causal tees are necessary when heading back to school, so it's a good job Nike has decided to offer a nice discount on its classic Club T-shirt. With an embroidered logo on the chest and a range of colors, there's an array of options to suit everyone's style.

Italy Beckenbauer Tracksuit Was $200 Now $78 Coldness personified, this tracksuit is absolutely exquisite. No one's ever looked so good rocking up to school, with the sharp royal blue, Adidas trefoil logo and crisp white detailing all creating a masterpiece. Adidas members can get an extra 35 per cent off at checkout with code ADICLUB - giving an even better saving.

Extras

Adidas Tango Glider Ball Was $25 Now $12.60 When the majority of people think of a soccer ball, the Adidas Tango invariably springs to mind. An iconic aesthetic, the black and white panelling is what everyone needs to kick about with their friends during lunchtime. Use code KIDS at checkout to get the extra 30 per cent off.

Adidas Tiro Club Shin Guards Was $10 Now $5.20 A new school year signals new equipment - and keeping your legs protected should be high on the priority list. These shin guards are understated but still do a great job. Members can get an extra 35 per cent off by using code ADICLUB at checkout.

EA Sports FC 25 $69.99 While being back at school does mean there's less free time to enjoy playing on consoles, there's still the evenings to rack up some serious playtime on the newest version of EA Sports FC. With the September 27 release date fast-approaching, EAFC 25 is only available via pre-order right now.

Adidas Stadium 3 Sports Backpack Was $60 Now $46.02 Storing away cleats and a soccer ball (and, of course, school work) is aided with this Adidas backpack, which can store a decent amount inside of it for the new year. With eight colours to choose from, there's something for everyone, too.

Apple AirPods 2 Was $129 Now $81.99 Train by yourself or enjoy those bus rides to school with a new pair of headphones, with these Apple AirPods 2 having been reduced to a price that resembles a steal. Note these are refurbished.

