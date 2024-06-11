Euro 2024: Who is Luka Modric's wife?

So who is Luka Modric's wife? The Croatian has been at the top of his game for over a decade.

Modric will captain his country at Euro 2024 as Croatia seek to win the trophy for the first time. The midfielder has won over 150 caps for the national team, which he first represented way back in 2006.

The Real Madrid man will have support throughout the tournament in Qatar, the first ever Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, from his wife.

Euro 2024: Top 10 Kits

Who is Luka Modric's wife?

Modric is married to Vanja Bosnic. The couple have been married for 14 years, having tied the knot in 2010.

They first met in 2007, when Bosnic was working at Mamic sports agency. After three years of dating, they got married in Zagreb.

Modric's former international team-mate Vedran Corluka, who now works as an assistant to manager Zlatko Dalic, was his best man at a private ceremony.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Luka Modric (@lukamodric10) A photo posted by on

Bosnic is also from a sporting background: her father, Milan, was a basketball player.

The pair have three children together. Their son was born in 2010; their first daughter entered the world in 2013; and their second daughter was born in 2017.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.