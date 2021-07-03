Ukraine v England live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Ukraine v England live stream, BBC, Saturday 3 July, 8pm BST

England will advance to the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time since 1996 if they beat Ukraine on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate's side overcame Germany 2-0 on Wednesday, a significant result for England beyond just Euro 2020. This was the first time the Three Lions have beaten die Mannschaft in knockout football since the 1966 World Cup.

Between then and now, Germany have been responsible for England's elimination from three World Cups (1970, 1990 and 2010) and one European Championship (1996). Wednesday's win at Wembley finally got that particular monkey off England's back.

The job is not complete, though, and the victory in the round of 16 will mean little if England suffer defeat by Ukraine this weekend. The approach against Germany was focused on nullification, but England will need to play on the front foot here. Southgate is likely to switch back to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mason Mount and Phil Foden in contention to return to the side.

GUIDE Euro 2020 live stream: How to watch every game in the tournament, from anywhere in the world

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Grosvenor Sports where new customers can £30 in FREE Bets when you bet £10+ on ANY Euro2020 Match Ukraine win: 8/1

Draw after 90 mins: 10/3

England win: 21/50 Bet Now T&C Apply

Despite pre-tournament concerns over the defence, England have now kept four clean sheets on the bounce. A fifth looks well within their grasp, but Ukraine should not be dismissed out of hand. It is true that Andriy Shevchenko's side have won only one match inside 90 minutes this summer, but their hard-fought victory over Sweden demonstrated that they have quality in their team.

Still, England will expect to see off the challenge of the Ukrainians. That win against Sweden, which was only secured in stoppage time of extra time, will have taken a lot out of Ukraine, both physically and mentally. This could prove to be a match too far for the likes of Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

England will look to take the game to their opponents while remaining solid at the back. Ukraine have the tools to cause problems on the counter-attack, but England did a decent job of containing Germany and will fancy their chances of doing similar here.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BBC One/BBC iPlayer. See below for watching details where you are.

At Grosvenor Sports £30 in FREE Bets when you bet £10+ on ANY Euro2020 Match

Terms and Conditions: New customers. Min £10 bet. Min odds 1/2. 3 x £10 Free Bets credited upon settlement.T&Cs apply.

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Ukraine v England live stream from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for any Euro 2020 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch Harry Kane's in-swinging corners without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live by the BBC and ITV.

The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games.

ESPN and ABC are the Euro 2020 rights holders. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website.

Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV.

It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - and you can take up a FREE FuboTV trial offer.

Another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch a Euro 2020 live stream on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports.

Better still, these channels will let you watch matches online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone.

Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month.

And don't forget that a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada during the tournament.

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament.

Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal - scroll up for more information.

(Image credit: Future)

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use a VPN as outlined above.