USA vs Japan live stream: How to watch Olympics 2024 football for free

Can the USWNT maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition?

USA vs Japan live stream Date: Saturday, August 3

Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST

The USWNT take on Japan looking to maintain their 100% record at this summer's Olympic games. The Stars and Stripes breezed their way through a group featuring Germany and Australia, ranked 4th and 12th in the world respectively.

Japan, meanwhile, showed their grit to overcome Brazil in the group stage to secure their spot in the knockout rounds. The Japanese ran reigning world champions Spain close in a 2-1 defeat in the first group game to further underline their credentials as a serious threat at this summer's tournament.

Watch United States vs Japan in the US

NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company's cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service.

The match is only available digitally for US viewers, so you'll need to subscribe to Peacock to tune into USWNT vs Japan.

You can sign up to Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will set you back $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Free United States vs Japan live streams

Outside the US there are plenty of places you can watch the USWNT vs Japan live streams – including free options in Australia and Canada.

Australia

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service have the most comprehensive free-to-air Paris 2024 coverage anywhere in the world. You can watch Olympics live streams from almost every session live and on demand through dedicated channels across the network.

Paid subscription service Stan is also covering the Games ad-free, live and on-demand and in 4K resolution.

Canada

Free Olympics coverage is available in Canada courtesy of CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service. (There's also an option to watch without ads if you pay $5.99 a month for CBC's Premium service. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.)

You can also watch Olympics live streams via subscription services Sportsnet and TSN.

Watch United States vs Japan in the UK

UK

You'll be able to watch free Olympics live streams throughout the Games across the BBC's terrestrial channels, the Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service – though you will need a valid TV Licence to tune in.

Unfortunately, the BBC doesn't have full rights to the Olympics, and is limited to broadcasting two streams at any one time. In other words, if USA vs Japan isn't one of the lucky events chosen you'll need to go elsewhere.

For the most comprehensive service in the UK you'll need to subscribe to Eurosport and Discovery Plus, who are offering 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams. Between now and 11 August you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan. This gives you access to all the Olympics action for just £3.99 per month, a massive saving on the usual £6.99. Even better, new customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

Stadium

USA vs Japan will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Take a look at all of the Olympics stadiums where games will be played across France.