USA vs Japan live stream: How to watch Olympics 2024 football for free

The USWNT will look to continue their unbeaten Olympic run against a spirited Japan side

The USWNT's Trinity Rodman celebrates with teammate Emily Sonnett after scoring against Australia.
Can the USWNT maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition? (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Looking for an USA vs Japan live stream? We've got you covered. Olympics coverage is free on 9Now in Australia, CBC Gem in Canada and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch women's Olympics football from anywhere.

USA vs Japan live stream

Date: Saturday, August 3
Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST
FREE STREAMS:  9Now (Australia), CBC Gem (Canada), BBC iPlayer (UK)

