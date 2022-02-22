Villarreal v Juventus live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Villarreal v Juventus live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 22 February, 8pm GMT

Juventus will be looking to establish a first-leg lead when they take on Villarreal in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

Max Allegri's second spell in charge at the Allianz Stadium has not been plain sailing so far. The experienced manager was hugely successful while at the helm of Juve between 2014 and 2019, and many felt he would simply pick up where he left off after being reappointed last summer.

It has not been that simple, however. Juventus are currently fourth in Serie A, their title hopes having long since ended. They hold a three-point lead over fifth-placed Atalanta, but Gian Piero Gasperini's side have a game in hand. Juventus are by no means guaranteed a place in this competition next season, which is a far cry from the days when they would have a place in effect sewn up by March.

Juventus head into this game on a seven-match unbeaten run, but performances have not always been convincing in that time. Allegri's side, for instance, were held to a 1-1 draw by Torino at the weekend. The manager himself has come under fire for his conservative tactics which some say are holding Juventus back.

Unai Emery is another manager with a tendency towards caution, but Villarreal have been in excellent attacking form in recent weeks. The Yellow Submarine have risen from 13th to fourth in La Liga in the space of two and a half months, having won seven of their last 10 outings in Spain's top flight.

Villarreal will have to make do without Gerard Moreno on Tuesday, while Francis Coquelin and Ruben Pena are also on the treatment table. Etienne Capoue and Giovani Lo Celso will need to be assessed.

Juventus will be unable to call upon the services of Luca Pellegrini, Daniele Rugani, Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini for the first leg.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

