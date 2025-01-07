Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch today's Carabao Cup clash

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United as silverware looms in the semi final of the Carabao Cup, with all the details here on a free live stream, TV channels, and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Tuesday's game is the first of a two-legged tie, with the second leg to be played on February 6 at Newcastle's home of St James' Park.

Arsenal are higher in the Premier League and have a more illustrious cup history than their opponents, but it's Newcastle who are the form team, coming into this having won six games on the bounce. A cracking contest awaits.

Arsenal vs Newcastle key information

• Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 (first of two legs)

• Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

• FREE Stream: DAZN (Canada)

• TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Aus & NZ)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal vs Newcastle FREE stream in Canada

There is a legitimate Arsenal vs Newcastle free live stream, with DAZN showing the Carabao Cup match free of charge in Canada.

DAZN regularly opens up a select number of sporting events free of charge to its audience in Canada, and as was the case in Arsenal's previous Carabao Cup round, their semi-final against Newcastle is one of them.

You need to set up an account with DAZN but you can watch the game without taking out a paid subscription.

Not in Canada right now? You don't have to miss out; you can still access DAZN Canada while travelling abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on Sky Sports.

See also ► Liverpool and Arsenal eye same Brazilian transfer target as replacement for Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka

On television, the game will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT – giving you half an hour of build-up.

Sky Sports can be added to various TV plans or purchased as part of a Sky TV subscription – you can currently get a deal for £20 a month but you do have to enter a 24-month satellite TV contract. Existing Sky TV subscribers can get their content online via the Sky Go app. There is a direct streaming option from Sky with the Sky Puck, which costs £35 a month and again is a minimum of two years.

For a no-strings-attached option, you can stream Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which has day passes (£14.99) and monthly memberships (£26 a month).

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to the Carabao Cub in the US and will have an Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream on Tuesday from 2pm ET / 11am PT.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. In both cases, you can take advantage of a one-week free trial. Paramount+ is the streaming home of CBS, and also has the rights to the Champions League and Europa League, so it's not a bad deal for soccer fans.

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in Australia or New Zealand

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to the beIN Connect streaming platform start from $14.99 a month in both currencies, but you can currently take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 7.00am AEDT / 9.00am NZDT on Wednesday 7 January.

► How to watch Carabao Cup live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Preview

Arsenal would ordinarily be considered the stronger side and the favourites to progress to the Carabao Cup final, but confidence is not flowing through the team right now. An injury to star man Bukayo Saka has been the biggest blow, with his replacement, the bright young spark Ethan Nwaneri, himself now ruled out with injury. There have also been a number of illnesses in the camp, including striker Kai Havertz.

The Gunners come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Brighton - one of a number of recent draws that has slightly stunted their push for the Premier League title. On top of that, they have a congested fixture list that is pushing manager Mikel Arteta's squad to its limits.

See also ► Who is the most expensive Newcastle United player of all time?

In contrast, Newcastle are a team who are flying after a mixed start to the season. They have not only won six games in a row, but have scored 18 times in that period. Star striker Alexander Isak looks back to his best and the team are playing with freedom and pace.

Newcastle have never won the Carabao Cup and are looking for their first major trophy since 1955. They came close two years ago, when the lost out in the 2023 Carabao Cup final to Manchester United.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are seasoned cup campaigners but while they hold the record for FA Cup titles, on 14, they haven't had as much joy in English football's other domestic cup competition, the EFL Cup (now sponsored by Carabao). They have 'only' won it twice, in 1987 and 1993.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Route to the Carabao Cup semi final

Arsenal

3rd Round: Arsenal 5-1 Bolton

Round of 16: Preston 0-3 Arsenal

Quarter final: Arsenal 3-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United

3rd Round: Newcastle 1-0 Wimbledon

Round of 16: Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea

Quarter final: Newcastle 3-1 Brentford