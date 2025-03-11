How to watch Barcelona vs Benfica: Live streams, TV options, kick-off time for Champions League last-16 second leg today

Barcelona are flying high in Europe this season and travel to Benfica on Tuesday

Watch Barcelona vs Benfica for a finely-poised second leg to the last-16 knockout tie in the 2024/2025 Champions League on Tuesday March 11, with all the details here on broadcasters and live streams globally.

Barcelona vs Benfica key information • Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025 • Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET • Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona. • Free stream: Virgin Media (Ireland) • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Last week's first leg resulted in a 1-0 win for Barcelona away at Benfica, with the in-form attacker Raphinha striking just after an hour to give the La Liga leaders a one-goal aggregate lead ahead of the second leg.

It was a cagier affair than when the two sides met in Portugal during the opening league phase of the competition, when Barcelona came out on top of a 5-4 thriller.

This is the early game in Tuesday's Champions League line-up, with Barcelona vs Benfica kicking off at 6.45pm local time, or 5.45pm GMT.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Benfica online and on TV, including details of a free live stream in Ireland and how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Champions League coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Benfica for free?

You can watch Barcelona vs Benfica for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media showing the game on Tuesday March 11.

You can watch the Barcelona play Benfica on Virgin Media Two on your television, and a free live stream will be available on the Virgin Media Play streaming platform, which is available through an app or simply an in-browser player with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual Virgin Media streaming services from abroad with a VPN - more on that below.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re planning to be out of the house as Barcelona vs Benfica kicks off, your usual streaming services might not be the most beneficial.

Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

NordVPN: 70% off, 30-day money-back guarantee TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Barcelona vs Benfica in the UK – TV channel, live stream

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including the exclusive rights to Barcelona vs Benfica.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which is what you need to stream TNT Sports content online, will set you back £30.99 a month. You also have the option to get TNT Sports on your television by adding it to your existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media package (prices vary by provider).

Watch Barcelona vs Benfica live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the exclusive Barcelona vs Benfica live stream.

Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output. The Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Barcelona vs Benfica around the world

Can I watch Barcelona vs Benfica in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Barcelona vs Benfica live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Benfica in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Barcelona vs Benfica. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Benfica in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Barcelona vs Benfica.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Benfica in South Africa?

Yes, soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.