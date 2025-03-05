How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV options for Champions League last-16 tie

Barcelona are flying high in Europe this season and travel to Benfica on Tuesday

Watch Benfica vs Barcelona as the two sides meet again in the 2024/2025 Champions League, this time in a last-16 knockout tie with the first leg on Wednesday March 5. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on broadcasters, live streams, and how to watch Benfica vs Barcelona online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Benfica vs Barcelona key information • Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The meeting between these two sides in the league phase of the competition was a thriller – 5-4 in Barcelona's favour – so you're not going to want to miss this one, and you don't have to, with plenty of broadcast options globally.

TNT Sports is the place to watch Benfica vs Barcelona on TV in the UK, or Discovery+ if you're streaming online. In the US, you can watch every Champions League match on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

You can even use a VPN to watch your usual UEFA Champions League live stream from abroad.

This article explains how to watch Benfica vs Barcelona live streams. Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Watch Benfica vs Barcelona in the UK – TV channel, live stream

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including the exclusive rights to Benfica vs Barcelona.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which is what you need to stream TNT Sports content online, will set you back £30.99 a month. You also have the option to get TNT Sports on your television by adding it to your existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media package (prices vary by provider).

Watch Benfica vs Barcelona live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the exclusive Benfica vs Barcelona live stream.

Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output. The Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re planning to be out of the house as Benfica vs Barcelona kicks off, your usual streaming services might not be the most beneficial.

Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Watch Benfica vs Barcelona around the world

Can I watch Benfica vs Barcelona in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Benfica vs Barcelona live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Benfica vs Barcelona in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Benfica vs Barcelona. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Benfica vs Barcelona in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Benfica vs Barcelona.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Benfica vs Barcelona in South Africa?

Yes, soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.